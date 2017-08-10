It seems like the entire state of Minnesota is holding its breath until Tre Jones makes his college decision.

The five-star Apple Valley senior point guard tweeted Thursday morning he would make his announcement Sunday. So the suspense of waiting to see where the next Jones will go to school is almost over.

Jones, the top floor leader in the 2018 class, was the No. 1 priority for Gophers coach Richard Pitino, just like his older brother, Tyus, was when Pitino took the job in Minnesota four years ago. Tyus is now entering his third year as a Timberwolves guard after winning a national title at Duke as a freshman in 2014.

Will Tre Jones follow in his brother’s footsteps to become a Blue Devil? That’s the path most recruiting sites predict he will take. Jones publicly said he plans to decide between Duke, Minnesota, UCLA, Ohio State and USC.

Jones’ Howard Pulley AAU teammates and Gophers commits Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Thomas and Gabe Kalscheur have tried to convince him to stay home and turn the U into a Final Four contender.

“I have more chemistry with them than anyone else in the country,” Jones said last month at Thomas' announcement. “But at the same time (they) have to do what’s the best thing for them. And I do as well.”

The lure to play for Duke is obvious since Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s program already proved to be the dream situation for another member of the Jones’ family.

Winning a national championship and being drafted into the NBA happened in the blink of an eye for Tyus. Former Apple Valley guard Gary Trent Jr., who transferred to Prolific Prep in California last year, will get an opportunity to achieve those goals this season in Durham, N.C. Tre Jones could be next in line.

Even those close to Jones hoping he stays home will still support him if he decides to leave.

Kalscheur said: "I'm excited for him and wherever he decides to go."

“Hopefully the U,” Oturu said Thursday on what Jones picks. “But whatever he decides, I’m gonna be happy for him because he’s my brother.”

The 6-foot-2, 160-pound Jones is ranked as a top-10 player and No. 1 point guard in 2018 by Scout.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com. The 247Sports crystal ball predictor on his college choice says 95 percent in Duke’s favor over Minnesota’s five percent.