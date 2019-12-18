NEXT UP

Five standouts from the Class of 2021:

Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South, OT, 6-9, 285: A converted TE, Mahlman is not just big but athletic and moves extremely well. Verbally committed to Wisconsin.

Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie, LB, 6-2, 225: Terrifically athletic and instinctive, skilled as a pass rusher. Verbally committed to Iowa.

Dorian Singer, Tartan, FS/WR, 6-0, 170: Swift and electric with the ball in his hands, possesses innate ball skills as a DB.

Bastian Swinney, Edina, OT, 6-6, 270: Quick off the ball with great leg drive. Mobile enough to lead sweeps and get to the second level.

Jordan Titus, Hutchinson, DT, 6-1, 290: Strong, with a low center of gravity that makes him tough to move. Surprisingly quick first step.

JIM PAULSEN