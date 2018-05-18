JULY 1

BOOSTER DAYS: Bean bag tournament, food and beer concessions. Noon, fireworks at dusk. Lakefront Park, Hudson, Wis.

JULY 3

CANTERBURY PARK: Live racing and music. 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk. 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX: Dusk. Marine on St. Croix Village Hall, 121 Judd St.

SUMMER FETE: Kids carnival and music. 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Normandale Lake Park, W. 84th St. and Normandale Lake Blvd., Bloomington.

JULY 4

CHANHASSEN: Family entertainment throughout the day, fireworks at dusk. Lake Ann Park, 7500 Lake Ann Dr.

COON RAPIDS: Food trucks, beer wagons and music. 8 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd.

DELANO: Parade, carnival and family activities, fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Central Park, N. River St. and Park Av.

EAGAN FUNFEST: Carnival, games and entertainment. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy.

EDINA: Parade at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk. Round Lake Park, 7550 Constitution Av.

LAKE MINNETONKA: Music and entertainment throughout the day, fireworks at dusk. Excelsior Commons, Lake St. along the south shore of Excelsior Bay.

PAN-O-PROG: Live music, clowns and photo booth. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. 19600 Ipava Av., Lakeville.

PRIOR LAKE: Boat parade. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy.

RED, WHITE AND BOOM: Live music and family activities. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Hennepin Bluffs Park, 100 6th St. Av. SE., Mpls.

RICHFIELD: Wreath laying, parade, music and beer garden. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. S.

ROSEVILLE: Music, puppet shoes and inflatables. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. over Bennett Lake. Central Park, 2540 Lexington Av. N.

ST. LOUIS PARK: Concessions and live music. 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S.

WACONIA: 10 p.m. Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Ln.

WOODBURY: Music by Flash Mob. 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Health­East Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr.