Fire early Monday in a residential garage in Sherburne County killed a woman who lived at the home, authorities said.

The blaze struck the residence in the 23400 block of 182nd Street NW. in Orrock Township, just north of Big Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Nikki Abfalter, 50. Her husband, 53-year-old James Abfalter, escaped the house and was unharmed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies and firefighters arrived about 4:30 a.m. and encountered James Abfalter outside the house and unable to locate his wife.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found Nikki Abfalter dead in the garage from the smoke and flames.

“It is believed that she was attempting to move vehicles out of the garage after the Abfalters noticed smoke and flames in the garage,” statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.