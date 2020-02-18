Police in Becker, Minn. are telling residents with respiratory issues who live near the Northern Metals Recycling plant to remain indoors or in well-ventilated areas while authorities check on air quality issues after a fire there Tuesday morning.

Several residents inquiring about air quality called police after the fire at the recycling plant sent a large amount of smoke into the air, said Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun.

Baloun said police and the company are working to measure the air quality and “anything else that would be problematic with the smoke.”

A passerby spotted the fire at Northern Metals about 2:25 a.m. and called authorities, he said.

Crews from three departments arrived to find the fire burning in a debris pile of crushed up cars at the facility in the Becker Industrial Park. Damage appeared to be limited to the debris pile, Baloun said.

No one was injured and no buildings were damaged, Baloun added. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Metals moved its shredding operation from north Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered it to shut down. The agency had found high levels of air pollution in the neighborhood and that the company altered and inaccurately recorded pollution readings.