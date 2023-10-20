The former Target store in Brooklyn Center's Shingle Creek Center appears to be headed for the wrecking ball.

City staff members along with the police and fire departments have recommended that the 120,000 square-foot building be demolished.

Brooklyn Center bought the retail outlet across from the Brookdale Library in 2019 for $3.6 million. Since then the building has been used as a COVID vaccination site and used by the fire and police departments for training, but otherwise has sat empty.

A developer had plans to bring an international food village to the site and entered into an agreement with the city to potentially buy the space. But that agreement expired, said Jesse Anderson, the city's Community Development director.

Efforts to market the property took a big hit in July when an arson fire caused significant roof and structural damage. The old store also has been the site of several break-ins, Anderson said.

The city has already spent $70,000 on repairs following the fire, and costs to tear down the building and remediate the site could hit $1 million. The city's insurance will cover about half the cost, Anderson said.

Anderson said the property will be "more valuable" with the building gone.

"The long-term goal is to redevelop the site to the highest and best use with the great benefit to the community," he said.