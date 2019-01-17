The upcoming NCAA men’s basketball Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium will cost the public millions more than the Super Bowl did last year.

After reimbursements, the cost of the Final Four to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) — the public body that oversees the stadium budget on behalf of taxpayers — is estimated at $10 million, including operations and the blackout curtains required for the tournament by the NCAA.

In contrast, the MSFA paid $627,000 out-of-pocket for the Super Bowl last winter.

While there was a cost estimate for the Final Four in the bid the MSFA submitted in 2014, current MSFA Chairman Michael Vekich would say only of the expected NCAA bill: “It’s a lot larger — I’ll leave it at that.”

Vekich explained that the NFL wrote checks to cover public costs, and that the NCAA does not.

The operating cost of the Final Four is currently estimated at $6.9 million, a figure that doesn’t include the tab for the NCAA-required blackout curtains. The curtains and their installation, needed to keep stadium lighting consistent for all games and practices, will cost the MSFA about $5.2 million.

The MSFA will be reimbursed by the Minnesota Final Four Host committee $1.8 million for the curtains and another $200,000 for operations. The host committee is expected to raise those funds from private donations, though a spokeswoman declined to discuss the fundraising targets.

The MSFA is expecting an estimated $2 million in revenue through merchandise, food and beverage sales, including beer and wine not previously sold at the Final Four.

Final Four games will be played Saturday, April 6, and Monday, April 8. U.S. Bank Stadium will welcome fans on Friday, April 5, with a free open house where the four teams will be on display with casual shootarounds on the tournament court.

