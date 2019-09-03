The Twins added relief pitchers Fernando Romero, Ryne Harper and Trevor Hildenberger to their September roster on Tuesday as they continued to restock their bullpen.
Harper pitched in 56 games for the Twins before an August demotion, going 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA. He pitched in three games for the Red Wings.
Romero (pictured) was in eight games for the Twins this season, and had 35 appearances for Rochester.
Hildenberger started the season with the Twins and pitched in 19 games before being sent down on May 15. He missed two months of the minor league season because of an elbow strain, but had 8.1 scoreless innings with Rochester after being reactivated on Aug. 20.
The Twins have 36 players on the roster as they start a three-game series tonight in Boston.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.