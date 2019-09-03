THREE-GAME SERIES AT FENWAY PARK

All games at 6:10 p.m. and on FSN, 830-AM

Tuesday: RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42)

Wednesday: RHP Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.57) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (16-5, 3.97)

Thursday: LHP Martin Perez (9-6, 4.89) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.23)

Twins update

Jorge Polanco

This series begins a 12-game stretch where the Twins (85-52) face teams with winning records. After this series, the Indians and Nationals come to Target Field before the Twins head to Cleveland. … With the September callups on board, the Twins are pushing Berrios back a day, hoping the rest will do him well. … The Twins have not won a series at Fenway Park since 2013. Since then, they are 6-13 there. … DH Nelson Cruz has been held to seven hits in 43 at-bats by Porcello. But Cruz is a career .358 hitter at Fenway with an 1.069 OPS, the best numbers at any ballpark he has had more than 25 plate appearances in. … SS Jorge Polanco is on a career high streak of six consecutive multi-hit games. He is batting .519 during that stretch and is now hitting .305 after his average fell as low as .290. … 2B Luis Arraez already has eight three-hit games in his career.

Red Sox update

Like the Twins, the Red Sox (74-63) are paying attention to how Cleveland is doing, as Boston began Monday five games behind the Indians for the second AL wild card. The Red Sox are back home to face the Twins and Yankees for seven games after a 6-2 road trip. … Eovaldi, a hero for the Red Sox in last year’s World Series, is supposed to be in the bullpen, but he posted a 5.40 ERA in 11 games since coming off the injured list. Andrew Cashner is supposed to be in the rotation, but he put up a 8.01 ERA in six starts since coming from Baltimore. So Eovaldi is now in the rotation and Cashner is in the bullpen. … Remember C Juan Centeno, who appeared in 55 games with the Twins in 2016? He’s one of a handful of Red Sox September callups. ... Boston won two of three at Target Field in May, with the Twins’ lone victory coming in 17 innings. … The Red Sox are tied for MLB lead with 27 blown saves.

