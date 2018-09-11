The 2018 Federal Duck Stamp art competition will be held this Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

View the 154 entries on-line at: /www.flickr.com/photos/usfwshq/44493257191

Minnesota’s Hautman brothers — Jim, Joe, and Bob — are the artists to watch, once again. The brothers have won 13 of the previous 29 competitions.

Bob Hartman of Delano won for the third time last year with an acrylic painting of mallards.

In 2015 the trio placed first, second, and third.

Duck species chosen to be featured on the 2018 stamp are American Wigeon, Wood Duck, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, and Lesser Scaup.

Judging will be live-steamed on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service web site (fws.gov). Judging begins at noon CSDT.

Review of the entries is interesting. Many of the paintings contain decoys, hunters, hunting blinds, duck boats, and dogs —content I don’t recall being so evident in previous contests.

Take a look. Pick the winner. Or, just choose the art you believe the Hautman brothers painted. Very distinct styles are evident.