A father and son became trapped while working in a grain silo in northwestern Wisconsin and didn’t get out alive, authorities said Sunday.
The incident occurred Saturday evening in the silo on the family’s farm along 17½ Street south of Barron, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Briel, 51, and David Briel, 14, were identified as the people killed. A third person escaped the “internal collapse of silage ... and called 911,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.
The Fire Department used thermal imaging devices and extrication equipment to free the father and son. Lifesaving efforts at the scene proved to be in vain.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Brooklyn Park takes close look at zoning near proposed Bottineau rail stations
Moratorium near proposed LRT stations ends this summer.
Minneapolis
Late-night gunfire kills man, wounds young teen in south Minneapolis
Late-night gunfire in south Minneapolis killed a man and wounded a teen boy, authorities said.No arrests have been announced in the shooting, which occurred about…
Variety
North Dakota issues no travel advisory in Grand Forks area
North Dakota officials are advising motorists not to travel in the Grand Forks area because of near-zero visibility and icy roads.
Local
The push is on for stronger Move Over law
Minnesota law requires motorists who come upon stopped emergency vehicles with lights flashing to move over an entire lane to provide a safety zone for…
East Metro
Father, son fatally trapped in silo in northwestern Wisconsin
A third person escaped the "internal collapse of silage," the Sheriff's Office said.