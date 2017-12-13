After changing weekends for Bon Iver last July, Walker Art Center’s Rock the Garden music fest is returning to mid-June in 2018 but sticking with another headliner cemented in co-host 89.3 the Current’s playlist, Father John Misty.

Los Angeles singer/songwriter Josh Tillman -- as known for wittily pressing people’s buttons as he is for always missing his shirts’ top few buttons – was announced as the RTG headliner Wednesday morning as tickets for the June 16 event were about to go on sale.

Walker and Minnesota Public Radio members get the first shot at tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. via rockthegardenfestival.com. Prices are $69 for general-admission or $300 for VIP. The pre-sale option only lasts through Friday at 5 p.m. More tickets will go on sale in the spring.

Tillman, 36, has been ubiquitous on the Twin Cities’ outdoor concert calendar. He played a sold-out show this past summer outside the Surly brewery and made prior appearances at the Basilica Block Party, Festival Palomino and a 2015 twofer on Hall’s Island with Alabama Shakes. Although he only just put out his third Father John Misty album in April, the largely balladic “Pure Comedy,” he is reportedly almost done with another record that could likely be due out around the time RTG rolls around.

Both nonprofit organizations, the Walker and MPR put on Rock the Garden as a fundraiser and membership driver. The one-day music bash returned to the hillside outside the Walker last summer after the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's makeover. A second stage of local bands was added inside the garden, which is planned again for 2018.

Here's a new FJM video that just came out.