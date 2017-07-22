Gallery: Fans cheer for to The Revolution during Rock the Garden outside Walker Art Center in Minneapolis on Saturday.

To paraphrase Rock the Garden’s 2004 headliner, David Byrne, this year’s installment of the big Walker Art Center outdoor gig was essentially same as it ever was. The perennially sold-out music fest — a marketing event for the Walker and 89.3 the Current — returned to its usual location beside the art museum on Saturday after a year away during construction on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

It also returned to a single-day format and brought back RTG 2008’s opening act, Wisconsin indie brooder Bon Iver, for the 2017 headliner over younger buzz acts Benjamin Booker, Car Seat Headrest and locals Dead Man Winter and Bruise Violet. The one atypical nostalgia act on the bill, Prince’s old bandmates the Revolution, got the 11,000 attendees revved up more than any other.

The Revolution even got Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to cut loose with them during “Erotic City,” about as big a union of Minnesota-Wisconsin culture as that new bridge over the St. Croix River.

“Tears now turn to celebrating Prince’s incredible music, [and] we wanted to do that in his and our beloved home of Minneapolis,” said drummer Bobby Z, whose crew also will play a First Avenue gig Sunday night.

Vernon also expressed his love for the city, where he has resided part-time but hasn't played a show since 2011. He spent most of his 70-minute set playing last year's Bon Iver album, "22, A Million," in order, but toward the end he slipped in at least a couple songs that dated back to his 2008 appearance, "Creature Fear" and "Skinny Love."

Among the heat-enduring audience, Toronto resident Tutu Ilelaboye basked in what she called the “Middle America vibe” of the event, which prompted her first-ever trip to Minneapolis. “It’s cool, but not like Coachella-cool, where everybody cares more about what they’re wearing than who’s playing,” she said.

It sure seemed like Car Seat Headrest frontman Will Toledo didn’t care about his attire, since he somehow performed a high-energy, spastic set in the sweltering late-afternoon heat wearing a black turtleneck. But he came via Seattle. Other highlights early in the show included California rocker Margaret Glaspy’s raw but refined set and local newcomer Dwynell Roland’s breakout performance on the fest’s smaller, newly added Garden Stage.

Look for a full review of RTG 2017 online Sunday or in Monday's Variety section.