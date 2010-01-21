Shelly Ebnet

23, freelance graphic designer

What are you wearing? D&G glasses, necklace from Cliché, dress and bangles from H&M, Express tights, Steve Madden boots, bag from Target.

Describe your style: Design geek meets uptown chic.

What's a good outfit for a nice dinner date? A black dress and pumps with accessories that define your personality.

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Yes! I like to look at food, smell food, play with food and most important -- eat food.

Anna Woodling

25, seamstress, the Lost & Found thrift store

What are you wearing? Shirt from H&M, jeans and heels from Lost & Found, my grandmother's rhinestone ring, Aldo watch from Buffalo Exchange.

Describe your style: Bodacious.

What's a good outfit for a nice dinner date? Something sexy and comfortable for eating room.

Are gourmet food and high fashion becoming more accessible? Definitely. Minneapolitans realize that they don't need a lot of dough to live a sumptuous lifestyle.

Loree Terry

33, marketing manager at Capella University

What are you wearing? Hat from Kohl's, Via Spiga coat from Marshall Field's, leggings from Nordstrom Rack and Steve Madden boots.

Describe your style: Mood-ring.

Are gourmet food and high fashion becoming more accessible? Yes, because the definition of high fashion and gourmet food is becoming more gray.

Do you consider yourself a foodie? Is that someone who loves food to the near point of a bona fide fetish? Then yes!

Erica White

39, advocate for OMT Travel Production

What are you wearing? Fur collar from a Lilli Ann coat, Yves Saint Laurent belt from Barneys, Donna Karan sweater from Fred Segal, Free People skirt from Urban Outfitters.

Describe your style: My grandmother's closet meets the energy of downtown.

What's a good outfit for a nice dinner date? Bias-cut dress, boots, gloves, a pretty hat and coat.

Are gourmet food and high fashion becoming more accessible? Yes. Compare prices at gourmet shops. For fashion -- online, sale racks and up-and -coming designers.