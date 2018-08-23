Stiftungsfest

Minnesota's oldest celebration honors the founding of Norwood Young America and its German-speaking settlers. Beginning in 1861, Minnesota's oldest celebration, whose title means "a founders day celebration," features German music and food. Festivities kick off with an opening ceremony and the first keg being tapped. The fun continues throughout the weekend with an arts and crafts show, softball tournament, carnival, stein holding contest and more. (5 p.m. today; 9 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Willkommen Park, 10 Central Av. S., Norwood Young America. stiftungsfest.org)

MELISSA WALKER