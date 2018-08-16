Slime time

Continuing the celebration of its 10th birthday, Nickelodeon Universe is brewing up some gooey fun. Saturdays in August, guests can make slime for a sticky and amusing activity at the Blue Spot inside the theme park. Evenings bring a Slimetastic dance party with music and giveaways. Don't wear your best clothes though, because the event ends with a mass sliming at the end of the night and you may just be at least partly covered in goo. Slime Making, noon & 2 p.m.; Slimetastic Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m. Sat. Mall of America, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com.

MELISSA WALKER