Slime time
Continuing the celebration of its 10th birthday, Nickelodeon Universe is brewing up some gooey fun. Saturdays in August, guests can make slime for a sticky and amusing activity at the Blue Spot inside the theme park. Evenings bring a Slimetastic dance party with music and giveaways. Don't wear your best clothes though, because the event ends with a mass sliming at the end of the night and you may just be at least partly covered in goo. Slime Making, noon & 2 p.m.; Slimetastic Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m. Sat. Mall of America, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com.
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
The Latest: 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76
The Latest on the death of Aretha Franklin. (all times local):
National
Omarosa releases tape she says is offer to buy her silence
Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.
Variety
Washington cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington, is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation after becoming entangled in two…
Variety
The Latest: Prosecutor says officer was 'trigger happy'
The Latest on the murder trial of a Texas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in a car (all times local):
Movies
Review: Wahlberg and Berg's 'Mile 22' is a dizzying assault
eyes, off-center face, hands, blood pressure monitor, and on and on.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.