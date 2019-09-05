Trail time

Fort Ridgely State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

• The park is rich in natural beauty. Join a naturalist for a hike. Bring a camera, binoculars or your phone to capture some of that beauty, and share it with others. This is the time when monarch butterflies gather for their migration to Mexico. Dress for the weather including a hat, sunblock and insect protection. Kids are welcome. (1-507-426-7840, mndnr.gov/fortridgely)

Family fishing

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn about types of fish, preparing equipment, bait and handling fish once they are caught. Equipment and fishing license provided for class only. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. The program is open to all ages. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (threeriversparks.org/activity/fishing)

Nature journaling

Savanna Portage State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

• A journal is a tool used for scientific investigations where you can practice the art of recording your observations. Create a nature journal and use it to complete a journaling activity to help enhance observation skills. Art skills are not necessary: Slow down, look around, and take time to appreciate nature. The program is provided by Long Lake Conservation Center. (1-218-426-3271, mndnr.gov/savanna)

Archery in the parks

St. Croix State Park

10-noon Sunday

• Join a naturalist for a morning of archery. All levels of archery experience are welcome. The program is for families with children 8 and older. Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All equipment is provided. Personal equipment isn’t allowed. Meet next to St. Croix Lodge. (1-320-384-6591, mndnr.gov/stcroix)

Baker-Near Wilderness Settlement

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

• Explore the basics of archery and elements of safety. Shoot at traditional and 3-D animal targets and test your skills. Equipment provided. Cost is $10. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. The program is for ages 8 and older. (threeriversparks.org/baker-park-reserve)

Afton after hours

Afton State Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday

• What happens in the park after most people have left? The park gets quiet and the animals get more active. Explore the park and look for plants and animals, tracks and signs. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov/afton)