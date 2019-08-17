A teenage boy helping clean up storm damage in Barron County, Wis., died Friday when a tree fell on him.

The teen, who was not from the area, was helping friends and family at a residence near Chetek when he was struck, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

"He didn't see the tree coming down," Fitzgerald said. "It's a tragic accident."

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy died at the scene, Fitzgerald said. His name has not been released.

TIM HARLOW