A teenage boy helping clean up storm damage in Barron County, Wis., died Friday when a tree fell on him.
The teen, who was not from the area, was helping friends and family at a residence near Chetek when he was struck, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
"He didn't see the tree coming down," Fitzgerald said. "It's a tragic accident."
Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the boy died at the scene, Fitzgerald said. His name has not been released.
TIM HARLOW
