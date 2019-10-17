F.W. (Nick) Kahler's first connection with hockey began in 1905 at the age of 13, when he leased and operated an indoor rink in his hometown of Dollar Bay, Mich.

He was 16 when he broke into professional hockey with the Edmonton Eskimos — one of the first Americans to be recruited to play for a Canadian team.

In 1913, he became the player/coach of the St. Paul Athletic Club. He led the team in scoring as it won the McNaughton Cup in 1916.

Kahler's playing days ended in 1928, but through various promotions and enterprises he saved enough money to buy the Minneapolis Millers hockey franchise. After the Millers won a league championship in 1938, Kahler sold the team to concentrate on his promotion business.

As a promoter, Kahler was inexhaustible. He put on Minnesota's first amateur boxing tournament and the Northwest Sports Show.

F.W. (NICK) KAHLER

Class: 1963.

Sport: Hockey.

Teams/business: St. Paul Athletic Club, Minneapolis Millers, U.S. Olympic team, The Northwest Sports Show, Golden Gloves boxing tournament.