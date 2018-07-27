Red Rocks towns

Stroll tiny downtown Morrison, Colo. (population about 430), 2 miles southeast of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Have a look at Bear Creek, see the old white Morrison Chapel and browse the shops along Bear Creek Avenue. Try breakfast or lunch at the Cow an Eatery. Maybe have a game dinner at the Fort. Stop in at the Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave on Lookout Mountain, which celebrates the life and times of Buffalo Bill Cody. Golden, Colo., 8 miles north of the amphitheater, is also worthwhile. It’s best known for the Coors Brewery, and, yes, there are tours. But you may prefer to walk Washington Street and admire the “Howdy Folks!” sign overhead. Check out the path along Clear Creek, where there are often kayakers. Try the pizza at Woody’s Wood-Fired Pizza. If you like, eat it at a picnic table on the bridge over Clear Creek. The Origin Hotel is supposed to open by the end of the summer. Rates start at $212, dipping to $169 in November.

Los Angeles Times

Family reunion at the Hilton

Hosting family reunions is big business for a growing number of hotels. These properties provide families with private spaces where they can meet to socialize and event planners who can create itineraries that are packed with entertaining group activities. Hilton’s three all-suites brands, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Embassy Suites and Home2 Suites, cater to family reunions. Christian Kuhn, vice president of marketing, said the properties report hosting dozens of reunions each year. Most of the hotels have guest room kitchens or large patios with grills where families can barbecue or host potluck dinners. Sales directors can also help organize events such as bingo nights and dance parties. Nightly rates start between $95 and $130.

New York Times

Intrepid Travel is offering adventures in Thailand aimed at vegans.

Vegan world travel

Veganism is on the rise around the world, and Intrepid Travel is offering three new trips for 2019 dubbed Vegan Food Adventures. The trips — in India, Thailand and Italy — are aimed at culinary-minded travelers who are already on a vegan diet or who would like to try it out. Travelers will find hot spots for vegan meals and also get lessons in vegan cooking. Intrepid’s specialty is adventure travel, so accommodations are modest and travelers get exposure to the local culture. On the Thailand trip, participants experience traveling on an overnight sleeper train from Ayutthaya to Chiang Mai and do a homestay in a small Thai village where travelers help prepare a traditional menu. This tour includes sampling street food and browsing local markets. The Thai tour is eight days and seven nights, and priced at just $1,265 per person, double occupancy (1-800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us/vegan-food-adventures).

Chicago Tribune

Low-cost airline has Moxy

The number of airlines has been shrinking in the past decade, cutting competition and reducing choices. Now David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue, says he is leading a group of investors to create a new airline. “The conditions are improving for a new generation of U.S. airlines to emerge, focused on passengers, service and satisfaction,” he said in a statement. Airline Weekly reported that the new carrier will be called Moxy. The last new airline to be launched in the United States with regularly scheduled commercial flights was Virgin America in 2007. JetBlue entered the Twin Cities market in April with often-discounted service to Boston.

Los Angeles Times