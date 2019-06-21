The vintage boathouses dotting the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka have an enchanting allure.

Ever wonder about their provenance, the back stories behind their design and what they look like inside?

Writer Melinda Nelson and photographer Karen Melvin, behind the book "Boathouses of Lake Minnetonka," will lead two guided bus tours exploring eight boathouses on June 29 to benefit the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.

Many of the charming lakeside structures have historical significance, from the landmark red-painted O'Neill boathouse built in the early 1900s near Cook's Bay to the wet-slip style Boulder Bridge stone beauty.

Nelson and Melvin will share details about design and decor, as well as stories about the original and current owners of these shoreline remnants from another era.

The tours are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 29. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. A different set of boathouses will be featured in the morning and afternoon sessions.

Cost: Half day is $140; $125 for members; full day is $200 for everyone.

For tickets, go to minnetonkaarts.org/boathouse-tours.

LYNN UNDERWOOD