The growth in farmers markets, both locally and nationally, has been on an upward trajectory for years. In 1985, the Twin Cities metro area had 20. By 2009, there were more than 50; today, the tally is well into the 60s.

With each new season brings new opportunities. The big news on the farmers market front is in downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Farmers Market, absent from its Nicollet Mall address since 2014, has just returned to its longtime downtown location, operating its usual Thursday schedule. The market is also continuing what had been the mall’s construction-related temporary location, on the Hennepin County Government Center’s south plaza, with one alteration: that market will now appear on Tuesdays.

With so many markets from which to choose, why not set a goal of exploring some unfamiliar shopping territory? The beauty of markets is that no two are alike, and you never know what awaits.

Andover Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Tue. 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 30.

Anoka County (Anoka) Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Mon. 420 E. Main St., Anoka, 763-792-4025. anokacounty.us. Opens July 16.

Anoka County (Blaine) Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon Sat. 707 89th Av. NE. (Church of St. Timothy), Blaine. 763-792-4025. anokacounty.us. Ends Oct. 27.

Anoka County (Coon Rapids) Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Wed. 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids, 763-792-4025. Opens July 18.

Apple Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 7100 W. 147th St. (Apple Valley Municipal Center), Apple Valley. stpaulfarmers market.com. June 9-Oct. 27.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Wed. 8717 Zane Av. N. (Zane Sports Park), Brooklyn Park, 763-493-8333. brooklynpark.org. July 18-Oct. 3.

Buffalo Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Sat. 100 1st. Av. NE., Buffalo, Minn. buffalofarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 27.

Burnsville Farmers Market: Noon.-5 p.m. Thu. 3333 Cliff Road (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville. stpaulfarmers market.com. Ends Oct. 25.

Burnsville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 16-Oct. 27.

Centennial Lakes Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thu. 7499 France Av. S., Edina, 952-833-9580. edinamn.gov. June 14-Sept. 27.

Champlin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wed. 12165 Ensign Av. N. (Champlin Ice Forum), Champlin. ci.champlin.mn.us. July 11-Oct. 10.

Chisago City Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fri. 10940 Stinson Av. (Chuckie Lundquist Park), Chisago City, Minn. chisagocityfarmersmarket.com. May 18-Sept. 28.

Eagan Market Fest: 4-8 p.m. Wed. 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. cityofeagan.com. June 6-Sept. 26 (3 to 7 p.m. in Sept.).

Elk River Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Thu. 716 Main St. NW. (Park Plaza Main Street), Elk River, Minn. elkrivermn.gov. June 7-Oct. 4.

Excelsior Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Tue. Water St., Excelsior. excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com. May 22-Sept. 25.

Fridley Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon Sat. 6085 7th St. NE., Fridley. June 23-Aug. 25.

Golden Valley Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 7800 Golden Valley Road (Golden Valley City Hall), Golden Valley, 612-440-2648. marketinthevalley.org. June 17-Oct. 7.

Hopkins Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m.-noon. Sat. 16 9th Av. S., Hopkins. hopkinsfarmersmarket.com. June 16-Oct. 27.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 8055 Barbara Av. (Veterans Memorial Community Center), Inver Grove Heights. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 17-Oct. 14.

Lakeville Farmers Market: Noon-5 p.m. Wed. 208th St. W. and Holyoke Av. (Market Plaza), Lakeville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 13-Oct. 31.

Lakeville Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 20965 Holyoke Av. (Lakeville Area Arts Center), Lakeville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 23-Sept. 29.

Little Canada Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. Mon. 2920 Rice St., Little Canada. ci.little-canada.mn.us. July 9-Oct. 8.

Mahtomedi Area Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Sat. Hwy. 244 and Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. June 23-Sept. 22.

Maple Grove Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Thu. 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Maple Grove, 763-494-5955. maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. June 15-Oct. 19.

Maplewood Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Wed. 1850 White Bear Av. N. (Aldrich Arena), Maplewood. stpaulfarmers market.com. May 16-Oct. 30.

(Minneapolis) Fulton Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls., 612-207-7893. neighborhoodrootsmn.org. May 19-Oct. 27.

(Minneapolis) Kingfield Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 4310 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-207-7893. neighborhoodrootsmn.org. May 20-Oct. 28.

(Minneapolis) Linden Hills Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 2813 W. 43rd St., Mpls. 612-867-0854. linden hillsfarmersmarket.com. May 20-Oct. 28.

(Minneapolis) Midtown Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. (3-7 p.m. Tue. beginning June 5), 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-724-7457. midtownfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 30.

(Minneapolis) Mill City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 2nd St. and Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-7580. millcityfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 27.

(Minneapolis) Mill City Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Tue. 425 Portland Av. S. (the Commons), Mpls., 612-341-7580. millcityfarmersmarket.org. June 5-Sept. 25.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-1718. mplsfarmersmarket.com. Ends in November.

Minneapolis Farmers Market (Government Center): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tue. 300 S. 6th St. (Hennepin County Government Center), Mpls., 612-333-1718. mplsfarmersmarket.com. Ends in November.

Minneapolis Farmers Market (Nicollet Mall): 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu. Nicollet Mall between 5th and 10th streets, Mpls., 612-333-1718. mplsfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 25.

(Minneapolis) Nokomis Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m. Wed. 5167 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-207-7893. neighborhoodrootsmn.org. June 13- Sept. 26.

(Minneapolis) Northeast Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 629 NE. 2nd St. (St. Boniface Catholic Church), Mpls. northeastmarket.org. May 19-Oct. 20.

(Minneapolis) University of Minnesota Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed. 200 SE. Oak. St. (Gateway Plaza), Mpls. umn.edu. July 11-Sept. 26.

(Minneapolis) West Broadway Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Fri. 2034 W. Broadway (Freedom Square), Mpls., 612-353-5178. appetiteforchangemn.org. June 15-Oct. 5.

(Minneapolis) Whittier Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 2608 Blaisdell Av. S. (Calvary Baptist Church), Mpls., 612-524-9850. whittierfarmersmarket.com. June 30-Sept. 29.

Minnetonka Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tue. 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. (Minnetonka Civic Center), Minnetonka. eminnetonka.com. June 12-Sept. 25.

Monticello Farmers Market: 3:30-7 p.m. Thu. (closing is 6:30 p.m. in Sept., 6 p.m. in Oct.). 200 W. 6th St. (Monticello Public Library), Monticello, Minn., 763-271-7124. monticellocommunitycenter.com. May 17-Oct. 18.

Mound Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat. 5515 Shoreline Dr. (Veterans Memorial Plaza), Mound, 952-472-3299. moundfarmersmarketandmore.org. May 19-Oct. 6.

New Hope Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sat. 4401 Xylon Av. N., New Hope, 763-453-0064. newhopemarket.org. Opening June 16.

Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. (no market on Sept. 8). W. 5th and Water streets, Northfield. riverwalkmarketfair.org. June 2-Oct. 20.

Oakdale Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Wed. (no markets on June 20 and July 4). 1584 Hadley Av. (Richard Walton Park), Oakdale, 651-747-3872. ci.oakdale.mn.us. June 6-Oct. 3.

Osseo Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Wed. 416 Central Av. (Boerboom Veterans Park), Osseo. discoverosseo.com. July 10-Sept. 25.

Plymouth Farmers Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wed. 15500 County Road 6 (Parkers Lake Playfield), Plymouth. plymouthmn.gov. June 27-Oct. 10.

Princeton Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-noon. Sat. 111 S. Rum River Dr. (Princeton Mall), Princeton, 763-389-7098. pzfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 27.

Prior Lake Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon. Sat. 16228 Main St. SE., Prior Lake. priorlakefarmersmarket.com. Ends October.

Richfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon. Sat. 6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Richfield. cityofrichfield.org. May 19-Oct. 20.

Rockford Farmers Market: 3-6:30 p.m. Fri. 6121 Main St., Rockford, 612-867-8689. rockfordmarket.weebly.com. June 1-Oct. 12.

Rosemount Farmers Market: 1-5 p.m. Tue. 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 12-Sept. 25.

Roseville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Tue. 2131 N. Fairview Av. (Corpus Christi Catholic Church), Roseville. stpaul farmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 30.

St. Paul Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-227-8101. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Nov. 18.

St. Paul Farmers Market (St. Thomas More): 1:15-5 p.m. Fri. 1079 Summit Av., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 26.

St. Paul Farmers Market (7th Place Mall): 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tue. and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thu. 7th Place Mall, St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 12-Oct. 11.

Savage Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 4800 W. 123rd St. (Savage Depot), Savage. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 3-Oct. 28.

Shoreview Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tue. (3-6 p.m. Sept. 11-Oct. 23), 4580 N. Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview, 651-490-4734. shoreview communitycenter.com. June 5-Oct. 23.

South St. Paul Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Wed. 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 20- Sept. 26.

Vadnais Heights Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Wed. 1155 E. County Road E (Allina Health), Vadnais Heights. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 20-Oct. 17.

Wayzata Farmers Market: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Thu. 688 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 763-238-2702. wayzatafarmersmarket.com. June 7-Oct. 18.

West St. Paul Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Fri. 1201 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center), West St. Paul. stpaul farmersmarket.com. June 15-Oct. 26.

White Bear Lake Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon Fri. Washington Av. between 3rd and 4th streets, White Bear Lake, 651-747-3650. whitebearlake.org. June 29-Oct. 26.

Woodbury Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 2175 Radio Dr., Woodbury. stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 10-Oct. 28.

Shopping by the day

Mondays: Anoka County (Anoka), Little Canada, Minneapolis

Tuesdays: Andover, Excelsior, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Government Center), (Minneapolis) Midtown-Tuesday, (Minneapolis) Mill City-Tuesday, Minnetonka, Rosemount, Roseville, St. Paul (7th Place Mall), Shoreview

Wednesdays: Anoka County (Coon Rapids), Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Eagan, Lakeville (Market Plaza), Maplewood, Minneapolis, (Minneapolis) Nokomis, (Minneapolis) University of Minnesota, Oakdale, Osseo, Plymouth, South St. Paul, Vadnais Heights

Thursdays: Burnsville (Mary, Mother of the Church), Centennial Lakes, Elk River, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Nicollet Mall), Monticello, St. Paul (7th Place Mall), Wayzata

Fridays: Chisago City, Minneapolis, (Minneapolis) W. Broadway, Rockford, St. Paul (St. Thomas More), West St. Paul, White Bear Lake

Saturdays: Apple Valley, Anoka County (Blaine), Buffalo, Burnsville, Fridley, Hopkins, Lakeville (Area Arts), Mahtomedi, Minneapolis, (Minneapolis) Fulton, (Minneapolis) Midtown, (Minneapolis) Mill City, (Minneapolis) Northeast, (Minneapolis) Whittier, Mound, New Hope, Northfield, Princeton, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

Sundays: Golden Valley, Inver Grove Heights, Minneapolis, (Minneapolis) Linden Hills, (Minneapolis) Kingfield, St. Paul, Savage, Woodbury

Open, or opening soon

Now open: Andover, Anoka County (Blaine), Buffalo, Burnsville (Mary, Mother of the Church), (Minneapolis) Midtown, (Minneapolis) Mill City, Minneapolis, Minneapolis (Government Center), Minneapolis (Nicollet Mall), Princeton, Prior Lake, Roseville, St. Paul, St. Paul (St. Thomas More)

Opening mid-May: Chisago City, Maplewood, Monticello, (Minneapolis) Fulton, (Minneapolis) Northeast, Mound, Richfield

Opening late May: Excelsior, (Minneapolis) Kingfield, (Minneapolis) Linden Hills

Opening early June: Apple Valley, Centennial Lakes, Eagan, Elk River, Farmington, Lakeville (Market Plaza), Maple Grove, (Minneapolis) Midtown-Tuesday, (Minneapolis) Mill City-Tuesday, (Minneapolis) Nokomis, (Minneapolis) W. Broadway, Minnetonka, Northfield, Oakdale, Rockford, Rosemount, St. Paul (7th Place Mall), Savage, Shoreview, Wayzata, West St. Paul, Woodbury

Opening late June: Burnsville, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville (Area Arts), Mahtomedi, (Minneapolis) Whittier, New Hope, Plymouth, White Bear Lake, South St. Paul and Vadnais Heights

Opening July: Anoka County (Anoka), Anoka County (Coon Rapids), Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Little Canada, (Minneapolis) University of Minnesota, Osseo