A pipeline in Eagan leaked about 12,600 gallons of gasoline after being struck Monday, prompting street closures and the temporary evactuation of nearby businesses.

The 12-inch pipeline that originates in Rosemount was struck just before 1 p.m. by excavation equipment, which was being operated by a contractor, according to Magellan Midstream Partners, the pipeline’s operator.

Emergency responders were called to the site, but no one was injured, the company said.

The pipeline broke and leaked into the parking lot of a Life Time fitness center at 1565 Thomas Center Drive, according to Eagan police. The pipeline was shut off and Life Time was evacuated.

The intersection of Thomas Lake Road and Thomas Center Drive has been closed as the cleanup continued, police said. The pipeline was shut down after the break.