WCHA changes
A look at the WCHA circa 2012-13 and last season, and a glance at the soon-to-be-named conference coming in 2021-22, featuring seven current WCHA members:
WCHA 2012-13
Alaska Anchorage
Bemidji State
Colorado College
Denver
Michigan Tech
Minnesota
Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota State Mankato
Nebraska Omaha
North Dakota
St. Cloud State
Wisconsin
WCHA 2018-19
Alabama Huntsville
Alaska
Alaska Anchorage
Bemidji State
Bowling Green
Ferris State
Lake Superior State
Michigan Tech
Minnesota State Mankato
Northern Michigan
NEW CONFERENCE 2021-22
Bemidji State
Bowling Green
Ferris State
Lake Superior State
Michigan Tech
Minnesota State Mankato
Northern Michigan
??? (eighth member TBD)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Piercy fires 9-under 62 to take 3M Open first-round lead
Piercy leapfrogged Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin, who shot matching 64s in morning rounds at TPC Twin Cities, to grab the lead.
Golf
Piercy leads by 2 after 1st round of 3M Open
Scott Piercy had one birdie in his first seven holes Thursday.
Sports
Nadal advances past volatile Kyrgios in fiery Wimbledon match
Kyrgion pushes plenty of buttons in loss to Spaniard.
Sports
WCHA's demise stems from geography, struggling programs
Seven teams plan to abandon the league, compounding problems for Alaska's two college hockey programs.
Twins
LeMahieu, Sanchez help Yankees beat Rays 8-4 in 10 innings
DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Gary Sanchez had a long three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading New York Yankees overcome a ninth-inning blown save by closer Aroldis Chapman to beat the second-place Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.