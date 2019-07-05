WCHA changes

A look at the WCHA circa 2012-13 and last season, and a glance at the soon-to-be-named conference coming in 2021-22, featuring seven current WCHA members:

 

WCHA 2012-13

Alaska Anchorage

Bemidji State

Colorado College

Denver

Michigan Tech

Minnesota

Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota State Mankato

Nebraska Omaha

North Dakota

St. Cloud State

Wisconsin

 

WCHA 2018-19

Alabama Huntsville

Alaska

Alaska Anchorage

Bemidji State

Bowling Green

Ferris State

Lake Superior State

Michigan Tech

Minnesota State Mankato

Northern Michigan

 

NEW CONFERENCE 2021-22

Bemidji State

Bowling Green

Ferris State

Lake Superior State

Michigan Tech

Minnesota State Mankato

Northern Michigan

??? (eighth member TBD)