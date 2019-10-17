– Fifteen balloons floated above packed and silent stands before the final Eskomos football game of the season Wednesday night, the first since sophomore Jackson Pfister died after collapsing during a game last week.

The moment of silence pierced the brisk air before Senior Night went on as planned, as Pfister would have wanted, said Esko High School Principal Greg Hexum, who offered a pregame tribute.

"The uncommon compassion of this young man has been reflected back on us this week through extraordinary displays of kindness," Hexum said. "Your well wishes, thoughts and prayers have lifted us up."

Pfister's friends and classmates waved flags and painted their faces with his No. 15, wore shirts with his name and set up a memorial with photos and signed baseballs, footballs and hockey pucks.

Following the somber start, the atmosphere was more celebration than memorial as the boys in yellow and blue steamrolled Crosby-Ironton and caused a mourning community to cheer as one, over and over again.

"Jackson would be proud," one fan was overheard saying.

Sophomores on the Esko High School football team linked arms and bowed their heads in a moment of silence to honor Jackson Pfister, who was also a sophomore.

Pfister collapsed on the field during the Eskomos game at Aitkin High School on Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He would have turned 16 this Saturday.

Pfister had a congenital heart defect, which the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled as the cause of his death, but he loved playing sports, including football, baseball and hockey.

Esko Superintendent Aaron Fischer said Pfister was "appropriately approved" to play football.

The Minnesota State High School League, which governs interscholastic sports in the state, requires players to complete a physical every three years and to receive clearance from a physician.

"High schools have the responsibility to follow safety rules and policies that exist within each of the activities of the MSHSL as well as any individual health plans that are in place for any students," said Erich Martens, the group's executive director.

A news conference discussing Pfister's death was planned following the game.

Born Oct. 19, 2003, Pfister had "a determination and passion for life," according to his obituary.

"He was a fierce competitor and loved to study the game," his obituary read. "He loved spending time with his family and teammates, as well as clowning around with his buddies, The Boys."

As the sun set over the stadium, the crowd's energy helped carry a dominant Esko team. A 49-yard touchdown run from Nolan Witt late in the third quarter lit up the crowd as the score moved to 33-0 and the clock wound down.

As the sign hung on the chain link fence below the stands read, "This game is dedicated to Jackson."

Services for Pfister are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet, with visitation starting at 1 p.m.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.