– Erik Haula's looking forward to a fresh start.

After being relegated for much of last season to the fourth line in Minnesota, Haula's excited for the new opportunity he'll receive with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights after signing a three-year, $8.25 million deal Wednesday. He said there's no bitterness that Wild GM Chuck Fletcher worked to ensure Haula would be the Vegas-bound Wild player in expansion.

"I'm really excited. It's a fresh start," Haula said by phone Thursday from the island of Capri, where he was wrapping up an Italian vacation with his girlfriend. "You knew where you were going to be going into camp with Minnesota, but here, I get a chance to compete for those top spots, which is the chance you want. I understand that nothing's ever given and I've learned that throughout my days. But hopefully I can go in there and make a really good impression and get a chance to play some of those top minutes."

Fletcher wished Haula well but said, "He's up for a contract this year, he's going to be an unrestricted free agent in a year, and with our cap situation, it just made it a little bit more difficult to keep him long term." Haula, 26, had nothing but good things to say about the Wild and especially his teammates.

"Just getting a chance to come into the league, I'll always be grateful," Haula said. "And what a great job they've done with their leadership with Mikko [Koivu]. I owe him a lot. Everything I've learned from him, from being a pro and everything that comes with it."

Haula will be heading his native Finland after Italy, then is excited to check out the new digs in Vegas. He's an avid golfer, so he should love a lifestyle where a person can golf year-round. Plus, there's getting to go inside refreshing ice rinks when the weather's warm.

"I really don't know what to expect. It's pretty hot there," Haula said, laughing. "I'm excited to make a trip over and get a better feel for everything. I think I'll really enjoy it. There's a lot of hype around the team, and the team looks really good. I'm just excited to get there and get things going.

"But Minnesota will always be home. My girlfriend's from there, all my friends are in Minnesota pretty much. I'm still going to train in Minnesota. It's home to me. Always will be."

Prospect Alex Tuch, dealt to Vegas in part for the Golden Knights to select Haula and not any of the Wild defensemen, is also looking forward to the new opportunity but thankful to the Wild.

"[Wednesday] was a very crazy day for me," Tuch said. "It started with a rumor and turned into a life changing phone call. To be a part of a historic event like the 2017 expansion draft is amazing. I understood the risk of the draft and leaving the Minnesota Wild organization will be difficult. They have been amazing to my family and I over the past few years and I wouldn't be where I am without the support of such a great organization."

•Fletcher made clear he explained to center Eric Staal when left unprotected that he was confident the veteran center was safe from being protected. "We had this arrangement with Vegas [for Haula] now for close to a week," Fletcher said. "So I was able to talk to Eric early on, and I don't Eric was ever in danger of not being with our club."

•The Wild has not had contract talks yet with defenseman Christian Folin but plans to reach out to his agent before Monday's deadline to tender him a qualifying offer.