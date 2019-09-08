Edina police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man late Saturday night following a brief vehicle pursuit through Richfield.

He died at the scene, according to authorities and witnesses.

Officers reported to dispatch that the man ran a red light near York Avenue in Edina and refused to pull over. A chase ensued to neighboring Richfield, where the driver continued running through stoplights, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police used a PIT maneuver to force the motorist to a stop near E. 77th Street and Chicago Avenue, where the man left his car.

“Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” officers yelled, according to dispatch audio. “Shots fired. Shots fired,” police say seconds later.

Frantic officers can be heard requesting a medic and extra squad cars for crowd control.

Map: Edina police shoot man with knife

The suspect, who has not been identified, was reported to be the vehicle’s only occupant.

