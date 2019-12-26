An Edina man was struck and killed by a falling Redwood tree on Christmas Eve while hiking in a popular national park outside San Francisco.

Subhradeep Dutta, 28, was walking along a Muir Woods trail with two other people late Tuesday afternoon when a 200-foot Redwood tree fell without warning, pinning him to the ground, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman walking with the group was hit by branches and taken to a hospital for treatment, while a third hiker escaped unharmed, according to the National Park Service.

The Marin County Coroner identified Dutta as the man killed in the incident. The identities of the two other hikers have not been released.

A spokesman for the National Park Service said “wet ground from recent winter storms” may have contributed to what he described as a “very rare and isolated event.”

“The National Park Service extends its thoughts and prayers to all those involved,” spokesman Charles Strickfaden said.

Dutta had worked as a firmware engineer for Seagate Technology, a data storage company with offices in Minnesota, since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. A Facebook profile includes photos of Dutta visiting popular outdoor destinations across the United States, including Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state and Arizona’s Horseshoe Bend.