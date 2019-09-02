

Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario has gone homerless in 54 plate appearances, going back to Aug. 15. Eight teammates have hit home runs since the last time he's gone deep.

But today might be his day as the Twins look to take three of four from the Tigers.

First of all, he's batting .350 with two home runs against Jordan Zimmermann, today's starter for the Tigers.

The other: He has had streaks this season in which he's gone 55 and 54 plate appearances without a home run. This is the third time he's gone at least 54 plate appearances without one, so this might be his sweet spot for breaking out of his long ball drought.

Zimmermann, however, has made three solid starts since mixing in a sinking fastball. It should be an interesting afternoon at Comerica Park.

Also, the Twins now feature a 12-man bullpen, manager Rocco Baldelli has an arm for any occasion.

And he will reach into his overstuffed toolbox on Tuesday in Boston when he appoints a spot starter (TBA) to face the Red Sox. The move allows the Twins to give righthander Jose Berrios an extra day of rest. That could come in handy since Berrios posted a 7.57 ERA in August.

It might not be the only time Baldelli gives his starters an extra day off. Some of it will depend on if Kyle Gibson can recover quickly from ulcerative colitis.

"I think at this time of the year, I think it would help any of our starters any time you can get any of our guys an extra day, two days, three days, as much as you can give them," Baldelli said, "I know some guys say they want to be in their routine and they want to stay on regular rest and maybe get one extra day, but anything more than that is a lot. Truthfully, they might be right. Some of them might be right, but I think a lot of the time, if we can give our guys more time, we've been at this a while. I think it helps."

Sorry for the delay. This has become in-game reading.

Twins

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 3B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Tigers

Victor Reyes, LF

Willi Castro, SS

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Ronny Rodriguez, 2B

Harold Castro, CF

Dawel Lugo, 3B

Jordy Mercer, 1B

Travis Demeritte, RF

Jake Rogers, C

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP