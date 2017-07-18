The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 premiere had one fatality besides that one unfortunate party — Ed Sheeran’s Twitter account.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer, who made a polarizing cameo as a member of the Lannister army in the episode, has officially quit Twitter less than 24 hours after his debut, deleting his account.

While no explanation has been given for the move, it did come after a lot of people criticized the cameo, which saw Sheeran’s unnamed soldier drawing the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Sheeran’s cameo was announced last year at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, during a “Game of Thrones” panel. Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff dropped the news that Sheeran would pop up in the show, but didn’t give any details about his appearance at the time.

However, some fans felt the cameo was distracting. Others felt it was light-hearted and harmless.

Sheeran, for his part, was excited about it.

The singer had previously announced that he wasn’t going to use Twitter anymore, but didn’t go so far as to delete his account.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely,” he told The Sun. “I can’t read it.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.”

You can expect more Sheeran talk online soon, as it was announced Monday that he’ll continue his TV streak and appear on “The Simpsons” in the fall.