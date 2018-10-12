The traveler: Andy Miller of Hutchinson, Minn.

The scene: A zebra pauses in a foggy field one early morning at Sabi Sands Game Reserve, a private reserve adjacent to South Africa’s Kruger National Park. “Each day we were in the reserve, we did two game drives. One was early in the morning and the other was in the evening during the sunset. On this particular day, we were lucky to see an entire herd of zebras crossing the road and one decided to lag behind and stop for this picture,” Miller wrote in an e-mail.

Destination: “In the few days that we were there, we saw all kinds of wildlife, including elephants, lions, hippos, rhinos, giraffes and much more. The diversity of wildlife is astounding,” Miller wrote.

Getting the shot: Miller used a Nikon D5500 to capture the moment. The photograph is, in part, a case of being in the right place at the right time. During game drives, photographers can’t do much to change their angle since they are confined to the vehicle. “I happened to be seated in a good spot,” Miller wrote. “I felt that the combination of the scenery and the zebra looking back perfectly sums up how surreal the entire experience of visiting Sabi Sands was.”

