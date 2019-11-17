A motorist hit a vehicle parked partly in the lane of traffic on a western Minnesota road and was killed, authorities in Douglas County said.

The crash occurred about 8:50 a.m. Saturday about 6 miles northwest of Miltona on eastbound County Road 14 near Smokey Timbers Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth J. Karius, 94, of Miltona, was removed from his vehicle by fire personnel and died at St. Cloud Hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the parked vehicle, 79-year-old Marvin W. Hertwig, also of Miltona, escaped injury.

While authorities have yet to reveal specifics about what led to the crash, they did point out that road conditions were icy at the time.