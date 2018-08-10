Drake just can’t seem to get his act together. Literally.

The Toronto rap star has once again postponed his Xcel Energy Center concert that was rescheduled for this Sunday, following his initial postponement of the show a week and a half earlier. There is no makeup date given this time around, however.

Both the St. Paul gig and Friday’s Kansas City date -- the first two stops on his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour-- were called off to a later date for reasons not specified. Kansas City, in fact, now has St. Paul's date on Sunday night, and St. Paul got kicked to the curb, a turn of events that apparently stems from the fact that the rapper is already in KC rehearsing.

Gossip sites were abuzz yesterday with news that the rapper’s tour bus had been towed and impounded in Kansas City, but it’s hard to believe that would be the reason for this latest delay. The prior postponement was blamed on production delays, as the real-life Aubrey Graham said he wanted to ensure the "high standard tour experience our fans expect."

Minnesota fans should hang onto their tickets for the rescheduled date, whenever that happens. Chances are it will probably wind up being weeks or maybe months from now later in the tour.