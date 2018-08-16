Rendering from Upper Harbor Terminal presentation

Developers have given more details on the first phase of a massive remake of nearlt one mile of city-owned riverfront in north Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, the development team made up of United Properties, Thor Cos., and First Avenue Productions revealed a draft redevelopment concept for the Upper Harbor Terminal that includes an outdoor amphitheater, hotel, residential building and offices.

The public will be able to provide feedback on the draft plan at meetings starting Thursday. The plan still needs to be reviewed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the City Council. If approved, infrastructure and park construction for the site could begin in 2020 or 2021. The redevelopment could breath new life into the nearly 50 acres of land at the end of Dowling Avenue just east of Interstate 94 that has been a post-industrial relic.

One of the main components of the development would be a performance venue called the Upper Harbor Community Performing Arts Center (CPAC) which would be similar to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Millennium Park in Chicago. The center would have enough room for 10,000 patrons (6,000 seated, 4,000 lawn and 10 private boxes). The Upper Harbor CPAC would provide green space that would be open to the public on days when there are not shows.

“The birthplace of the Minneapolis sound, north Minneapolis has a rich musical and cultural legacy,” according to a new presentation on the redevelopment. “The Upper Harbor Community Performing Arts Center aims to amplify and extend that legacy.”

The first phase of the development could include other developments such as a residential building with up to 140 units with a portion being affordable and a hotel with up to 180 rooms. Both buildings would include commercial space and could be as tall as six stories. There could also be plans for a primary office building which would be five stories tall. All three buildings could have a level or two of parking. Another portion of the development could be a community innovation hub that could be a mix of office, production space and educational space.

The development would include 15.5 acres of public park space. Some other components to the development could be a plaza, riverfront promenade, and bike-and-pedestrian parkway.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed a state bonding bill in May that included $15 million for the redevelopment of the Upper Harbor Terminal. The city of Minneapolis and the Park Board are contributing $16 million to the project. The public funds would provide infrastructure and amenities such as site clearance and power line relocation to prepare the site.

The city will be asked to sponsor a 2020 state bonding request of $10 to $20 million, and a significant capital campaign will be needed to help pay for the center.

Planners estimate the Upper Harbor could generate $125 million in private economic development for its first phase.

Below is the list of upcoming community meetings and open hours sessions on the draft plan: