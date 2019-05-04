A man shot early Friday in the Warehouse District in downtown Minneapolis has died of his injuries, and police are looking for suspects.

Preliminary information indicated that a disturbance between two groups of people escalated into gunfire and the victim was struck, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Shots rang out about 12:20 a.m. on the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue. Police arrived to find a good Samaritan aiding the victim, who died later at HCMC, Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers unsuccessfully searched the area for suspects.

Personnel from the police crime lab and homicide unit were talking to witnesses and checking cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be provided electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

In a separate incident Friday, police have detained one person in connection with a shooting in north Minneapolis, Elder said. Officers were called to the 700 block of Emerson Avenue N. just before 9 a.m. after several shots were fired.

Tim Harlow