Downtown Minneapolis is a step closer to expanding a significant new stretch of its skyway system.

New skyways, requested by RBC Wealth Management, are being planned to connect the Hennepin County Library's Central Library with RBC's proposed Gateway tower.

One skyway would run between the library and the new building across 3rd Street, and another skyway would connect the tower with another building across Nicollet Mall.

The Hennepin County Board's public works committee on Tuesday approved a skyway agreement with United Properties and Opus, the two companies that will be building RBC's new skyscraper.

Under the terms, the county won't be paying for any construction costs. The full board is expected to take a final vote on the agreement next week.

Hennepin County is involved in the skyway deal because it operates the Central Library, the flagship of the county library system.