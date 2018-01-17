The owner of Devil’s Advocate restaurant and pub is calling an audible and changing where it will reopen on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

The dining and drinking spot, which closed operations in April at 89 S. 10th Street to make room for development, confirmed reports that it’s moving into Masa’s old haunts, an upscale Mexican restaurant that closed in late 2015.

Mpls.St. Paul Magazine reported Monday that Devil’s Advocate owner Erik Forsberg said he will crank up in the new location at 11th and Nicollet in time for Super Bowl business, then close for remodeling and reopen.

The plan had been for Devil’s Advocate to take over Dan Kelly’s Irish Pub on S. 7th Street downtown. Forsberg bought Dan Kelly’s with that move in mind.

Forsberg also owns Erik the Red, the former Hubert’s restaurant, located near U.S. Bank Stadium.