Donations continue for Drake Hotel residents

People left homeless by the Christmas Day Fire at the former Francis Drake Hotel should soon be receiving cash, gift cards and other essentials, leaders of a local group fundraising for them said on Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Foundation said Tuesday afternoon that it had approved an additional $50,000 in payments to organizations helping the more than 200 people who lost their homes in the fire.

Of that money, $25,000 was set to go to The Folwell Neighborhood Association for "direct support to the individuals and families impacted by the fire, including cash and gift cards." Another $25,000 was approved for the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center for help providing "basic needs" to the residents.

The Minneapolis Foundation said it has raised roughly $418,000 of the $1 million goal it set for helping the survivors.

The Francis Drake Hotel served as the county's only overflow shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness. The 93-year-old, three-story building was also home to people who rented their apartments privately and to some employees who helped maintain the building.

Much of the building was destroyed when a fire began about 3 a.m. Dec. 25. It's still unclear what caused the fire that destroyed much of the former hotel at 416 S. 10th St. Minneapolis fire officials have not yet released the results of their investigation.

A contractor hired by the city continued to work Tuesday to demolish portions of the building, after Minneapolis officials declared the fire-ravaged eastern side of it a public safety hazard.

Sarah McKenzie, a spokeswoman for the city, said building officials had not yet decided how much of the western side will be able to remain standing. Demolition work was expected to continue Wednesday.

-Liz Navratil