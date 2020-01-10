Sometimes the way to make a difference is quietly, with singing and glögg.

And so the group "Poets, Writers, Musicians Against the War on the Earth" will gather at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., for the latest in the group's series of free events celebrating each solstice and warning of the catastrophic challenges to our natural world.

Organized by writers Ruth Bly, James Lenfestey, Freya Manfred and musician Tim Frantzich, the event will include a children's chorus, a Tibetan blessing, poetry readings (by Joyce Sutphen, Mary Moore Easter, Matt Rasmussen, and others), and music (by Robert Robinson and Aby Wolf). There will also be a tribute to the late poet Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish Nobel laureate.

Ginger cookies and hot glögg will be served. The event is free, but donations are welcome and there will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to the following nonprofits: Citizens Climate Lobby, Climate Generation, Fresh Energy, Interfaith Power and Light, mn350.org, MN 100% Renewable Campaign, Sierra Club and Water Legacy.

LAURIE HERTZEL