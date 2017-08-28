Gallery: The living room has a vaulted ceiling and walls of windows

Here’s a house to set tails wagging — a country rambler with plenty of room to roam and chase squirrels, set on 22 acres of woods, wetlands and trails — no leash required.

Inside the house are other canine-comfort amenities, including three spacious indoor kennels with in-floor heat and adjacent outdoor dog runs. There’s even a dog-wash station for cleaning muddy paws.

Built in 1978, the house was extensively remodeled and expanded by the current owners who “dabbled in dogs,” according to agent Lindsay Bacigalupo.

Now with 5,000 square feet, including a bonus room above the detached garage, the home offers plenty to please humans as well as their pets, including a huge four-season porch with cedar ceiling, three fireplaces, multiple spaces for entertaining including a home theater with tiered recliners, a game room with a wet bar and built-in aquarium, and a six-person sauna. There’s also a backyard pond with waterfall.

“I personally love the picturesque setting,” said Bacigalupo. “You drive up under a canopy of trees, like driving through a tunnel. You can feel the stress fall away.” The house is located in Independence in western Hennepin County, less than 30 minutes from downtown Minneapolis.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is on the market for $875,000. Lindsay Bacigalupo of Engel & Völkers Minneapolis has the listing, 763-350-0022.