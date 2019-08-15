A dog bit and seriously wounded an 11-year-old boy visiting a home north of the Twin Cities in an attack that required the youngster to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment, authorities said Thursday.

Another 11-year-old boy, who lives in the home, suffered minor injuries by the American bully breed of dog during the attack late Wednesday morning in the home near Isanti, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. The boys were the only people home at the time.

The 10-month-old male dog was ordered confined under quarantine in the home on 299th Avenue NW. in Bradford Township for 10 days as authorities await any indication that it's rabid.

"It's just totally out of the norm for him," said homeowner Tom Brownell, who explained that the dog belongs to his adult son, who recently moved into the home temporarily with his girlfriend and her son. "He's really playful."

The boys were trying to take the dog out of its kennel when the visiting youngster, who is a friend of the family, suffered "a pretty good bite on his arm," Brownell said. "I don't know if they did something to provoke him."

An air ambulance took the injured boy to Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released the boy's identity, explaining that his family has requested privacy.

The boy's arm suffered "extensive damage that required more specialized care than our local hospital could provide," said Chief Sheriff's Deputy Lisa Lovering. "He is stable and will be having multiple surgeries."

Brownell said the dog, Radar, had been neutered recently and was wearing a protective head cone at the time he hurt the boys.

Brownell said he's worried that the dog will have to be put down.

"That's what it sounds like what might happen," he said. "That's a shame. He's so young."

Lovering said "there's always [a] chance" that the dog will have to be destroyed, adding that "it is the owner's decision."

The American Bully Kennel Club's website describes the breed, created in 1990, as having a compact and muscular body with a block-shaped head.

They are bred to not have aggressive traits, the website explains, and "are great with kids, and extremely friendly with strangers, other dogs, and other animals."