Minneapolis’ beloved Bob Dylan mural by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra has a high-profile new sibling.

Instagram and Twitter are lighting up with images of a Michael Jackson mural by Kobra now being completed in New York City’s East Village.

Like the five-story Dylan wall portrait unveiled on the corner of South 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue in 2015, this one features side-by-side faces of a young MJ and an older MJ painted in the same type of bright, rainbow, diamond-checkered design. Here's a closer look:

It’s located on the corner of East 11th Street and 1st Avenue, near the famed Momofuku Noodle Bar. Jackson has no known ties to the area other than, you know, being recognized as the King of Pop globally before his death in 2009.

A native of a poor neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil, the 42-year-old Kobra has designed 500-some murals around the globe, featuring everyone from Nelson Mandela to Anne Frank to the V-Day sailor kissing a maiden on the street.

Only a few other Kobra murals feature musicians, though, including a wowie-zowie David Bowie wall portrait in Jersey City, N.J., a John Lennon fresco in Bristol, England, and a Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. combo in Miami.