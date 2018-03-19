The Department of Natural Resources announced today another catch-and-release walleye season for Mille Lacs, disappointing business owners, cabin dwellers and anglers.

There was some hope that 2018 would mark a return to some amount of keepable walleye harvest for state-licensed anglers. The number of spawning walleyes in the lake has increased, the DNR said, but the agency and Indian bands who co-manage the fishery haven't been able to agree on an overall safe harvest amount for the season.

"None of us are happy about this, but it is the card we've been dealth with at this time,'' Mille Lacs bait shop and convenience store owner Steven Johnson said in a statement this morning that he released on Twitter. "Looking forward to a new governor's election.''

The DNR did say that no mid-season walleye closures are planned, a departure from the past two summers. But similar to prior years, night fishing for walleyes will be closed for the duration of the season from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, May 14, the DNR said.