Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has hired a longtime party organizer and top political aide to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith to as its new executive director.

Sally Miller, who served as the deputy campaign manager for Smith’s 2018 win, began the job on Monday. The Minnesota native is a veteran of campaigns and organizing for progressive causes and labor unions, including Service Employees International Union.

“I have had the good fortune to know Sally for over 20 years and couldn’t be more happy for us to get to work together and build the DFL Party toward victory in 2020,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “Sally not only boasts an outstanding political résumé, she also brings strong relationships with DFLers across the state of Minnesota and a clear vision for the DFL’s future which will ensure our party is well-prepared for the changing landscape of political campaigns and the critical upcoming presidential election cycle.”

Miller, who got her political start working for late Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone, said in statement that she is “overjoyed at the opportunity to bring my experience, energy, and love for Minnesota’s grassroots politics to this job.” She will replace outgoing Executive Director Corey Day.