GLENDALE, Ariz. – Winger Marcus Foligno won’t play in the Wild’s third test on its four-game road trip Saturday against the Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Foligno is out with a lower-body injury.

Victor Rask will draw in amid Foligno’s absence, centering the fourth line. Without Foligno, the Wild will unite wingers Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin with center Joel Eriksson Ek.

“I’m really excited about watching them play today,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I think they’ve been really good recently all of three of them.”

The first two games on this trip started out similarly for the Wild but ended differently.

Both times the Wild fell behind by multiple goals and although the team was able to rally Tuesday in Anaheim, coming back to win 4-2 against the Ducks, the Wild’s comeback bid fell short Thursday in San Jose.

After giving up an eyepopping four goals to the Sharks in the first period, the Wild chipped away at that deficit before eventually getting tripped up 6-5 to sit 1-1 on this Western Conference road swing.

“I think our starts have been pretty good as of late,” winger Ryan Hartman said. “I feel like we’ve been getting leads. We just didn’t come ready to play, and we put ourselves behind the eight-ball right from the start of the game. It’s tough to come back from any lead let alone four in this league. We didn’t put ourselves in a great spot to succeed [Thursday] night.”

Goalie Devan Dubnyk is scheduled to start against his former team, his first since suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues last Saturday.

Dubnyk did play in San Jose, making 17 saves in relief after taking over for the second and third periods once backup Alex Stalock was pulled.

“Sometimes these little messages work wonders,” Boudreau said. “Sometimes they don’t. It’s a fine line between showing the guy that you’ve had faith in for four years that he needs to work a little harder or a little better in certain situations.

“And it’s not just him. There are forwards who have been in the same situation. But you always come back to them because they’re the guys that have got you where you’ve been. It’s up to them, character-wise, you’d like them to say, ‘OK, I’ll show him.’ Rather than go the other way.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Ryan Donato-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

1-2: Record for the Wild last season vs. the Coyotes.

7-2-1: Showing for the Wild in its last 10 trips to Arizona.

9: Points for center Eric Staal during a six-game point streak.

1: Shutout in two career games for Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper vs. the Wild.

4: Wins in seven home games for the Coyotes.

About the Coyotes:

Before dropping its last two games, Arizona had won eight of its previous 10. Overall, at 9-5-2, the Coyotes are among the top teams in the Western Conference. Their goaltending is a major reason why. Former Wild netminder Darcy Kuemper is 7-4 with a sterling 1.82 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. Up front, five players have reached double digits in points for the Coyotes. Sparkplug forward Conor Garland leads the team in goals with 7.