A deputy with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot during a pursuit in which he exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

Meanwhile, three other people are dead and authorities are processing evidence being collected at three separate crime scenes across the northern Minnesota county, according to several media reports.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release details about the incidents, which began about 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the Hubbard-Cass county line near the intersection of 190th Street. A man shot at an officer, who then returned fire, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The man who allegedly shot at the officer fled on foot from the scene southwest of Nevis, Minn., a town about 45 miles from Bemidji. First responders called for air care, but the helicopter could not fly due to adverse weather conditions, the audio said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in Fargo. His condition was not immediately known.

Officers from Hubbard, Cass and Wadena counties joined the search for the suspect. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was processing the crime scenes near Nevis, according to WDAY-TV in Fargo.

The station also reported that one person was found dead at a day care in Nevis and that one of the people who are confirmed dead was the shooter.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.