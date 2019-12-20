– Kathryn Plummer wasn’t at her best the first time the Gophers and Stanford volleyball teams played this season. But she certainly was Thursday night.

The two-time National Player of the Year was a force for Stanford, recording 26 kills and five blocks in sending the defending national champion Cardinal to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 victory in the NCAA semifinals at PPG Paints Arena.

Third-seeded Stanford (29-4), playing in its fourth consecutive national semifinal and 23rd overall, will face Wisconsin for the national title on Saturday night, after the fourth-seeded Badgers beat top-seeded Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 in Thursday’s first semifinal. The Cardinal is 8-8 in NCAA championship matches.

The seventh-seeded Gophers (27-6), playing in their sixth Final Four, were looking to return to the NCAA final for the first time since 2004, when they were swept by Stanford for the title in Long Beach, Calif.

Stanford is looking for its third championship in four seasons. The Cardinal won it all last season at Target Center, beating Nebraska in five sets.

Plummer hit .200 earlier this season when the Gophers beat Stanford 27-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-20 on Sept. 14 in State College, Pa., with 20 kills and nine errors in 55 attempts. The Cardinal hit only .185 as a team in that match.

Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer drove a spike past the Gophers' Regan Pittman (21) for a point Thursday night.

But Thursday, Plummer had her 26 kills on 51 attempts with eight errors.

Stephanie Samedy had 13 kills and Alexis Hart 12 to lead the Gophers.