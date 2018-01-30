Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed former Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to lead the state Health Department, following highly publicized breakdowns in senior home regulation that led to the resignation of the agency's previous leader.

Malcolm, a nonprofit health executive and public health expert, led the department under Gov. Jesse Ventura from 1999 to 2003.

"Jan Malcolm brings exceptional experience in public and nonprofit health management to the Minnesota Department of Health," Dayton said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Malcolm will succeed Dr. Ed Ehlinger, who resigned last month, in running a 1,400-person agency that leads the state's public health efforts, including tracking disease outbreaks, promoting immunization and monitoring safe drinking water.

The appointment comes less than three months after a five-part Star Tribune series chronicled breakdowns in the agency's handling of elder abuse allegations. The series documented that hundreds of residents at senior care centers across Minnesota are beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed each year. Yet the vast majority of these incidents are never resolved, and the perpetrators go unpunished, in part because the Health Department lacks the staff and forensic expertise to investigate them.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Malcolm pledged to "work hard to fix and repair the systems that have broken down" at the state Health Department office that responds to allegations of abuse in senior homes, known as the Office of Health Facility Complaints (OHFC). She also made a rare apology to seniors and their families for the breakdowns at the state agency she now heads.

Acting Health Commissioner Daniel Pollock testified about elder abuse at a Senate committee hearing last week.

"First and foremost, I am so sorry for the pain, the trauma, and all the difficulties that have been caused... and about what is being experienced by some of our most vulnerable citizens and where the system has not kept pace," Malcom said. "I am so sorry for the anguish they have suffered."

After the series was published, Dayton convened a group of senior advocates and families of abuse victims to review the state's oversight of senior facilities. On Monday, that group issued a lengthy report recommending a series of broad reforms. These include tougher criminal sanctions against abusers, greater access to state investigations for abuse victims and their families, and increased oversight of the lightly regulated assisted-living industry.

One of Malcolm's significant challenges will be modernizing the Health Department's antiquated system for receiving and investigating complaints of elder abuse. In interviews, former employees at the agency described an office so overwhelmed by backlogged cases that workers dumped dozens of maltreatment complaints into recycling bins without reading them, according to a Star Tribune report. Others said unread complaint forms piled up into stacks 2 feet high and went unexamined for months.

State health officials have acknowledged they failed to react quickly enough to a sevenfold increase in abuse allegations since 2010, which has resulted in a giant backlog of uninvestigated cases. At a legislative hearing last week, the agency said it is still sorting through more than 2,300 maltreatment cases that have never been reviewed by state regulators. It may take until December to eliminate that backlog, officials said.

"A big part of our backlog problem, besides the growing numbers of cases, is this very antiquated system" for handling abuse complaints, Malcom said.

Malcolm, a graduate of Dartmouth College, most recently served as vice president for public affairs at Allina Health, the large hospital and clinic system, and before that was president of the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley. She has been an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and a program officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.