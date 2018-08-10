DAY 1 AT BELLERIVE

Keep that card

Austin Cook: A graduate from the Web.com Tour last year, Cook shot a 3-under 67 that puts him tied for fourth. The Arkansas native is making just his third major championship start. He missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 28th at the British Open three weeks ago.

Toss that card

Tony Finau: Paired with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, the American hopeful made the turn Thursday in 1 under but stumbled on the back with three bogeys and a three-putt double bogey to finish at 4 over. Finau came into the week on a tear in the majors, finishing in the top 10 in all three.

On the course with

Tiger Woods: Three over after two holes, Woods needed a fresh start Thursday. A new shirt, too. After he sweat through his first shirt during his warm-up and opening holes in steamy St. Louis, Woods popped into a restroom near the 12th tee box, put on a dry shirt and shot 3 under the rest of the way to finish at even-par 70. “The main thing about major championships is making sure you have enough energy,” Woods said. “These are marathons. Four long days, slow rounds.”

PGA moment

Matt Dobyns swings righthanded and putts lefthanded. And for a while Thursday, it appeared the golfing world was going to quickly learn a whole lot more about the 40-year-old club pro from Fresh Meadow in New York. Making his fifth PGA Championship start, Dobyns went out in the early afternoon wave and birdied each of the first three holes. It all came crashing down two holes later with a triple bogey at No. 5. Dobyns then posted another triple at No. 12 and finished 6 over.

Chip shots

• Many players wore yellow ribbons in tribute to Jarrod Lyle, the tour pro who died Wednesday night after a long battle with cancer.

• Phil Mickelson opened with a 3-over 73. Since 2007, Lefty has posted only one round under par on Thursday of a PGA Championship (2-under 69 at Valhalla in 2014; finished second behind Rory McIlroy).

• None of the 156 players in the field made an eagle.

• Louis Oosthuizen withdrew less than an hour before his tee time, giving Kelly Kraft a spot. Kraft finished 1 over.

Key hole

Par-4, 355-yard No. 11: Round 1 leader Gary Woodland made a 45-foot putt for his first of five birdies on the back nine. Woods dumped his second shot in the water en route to a double bogey.

TWEET of the day

This course really suits Dustin Johnson’s game. Also: Every course really suits Dustin Johnson’s game.

— @JasonSobelTAN

Quote of the day

“Probably come out here and kick us in the butt and tell us to man up and go have some fun.”

— Rickie Fowler, on what Lyle would say to supporters.

UP NEXT

It’ the last chance to make the cut at a major in 2018. TNT has coverage beginning at 1 p.m.

BRIAN STENSAAS