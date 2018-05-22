The Twin Cities man who rocketed to pre-social media fame by having his buddies choose his instant bride in a contest staged at the Mall of America has died.

David Weinlick, who said “I do” nearly 20 years ago in the massive mall’s rotunda to Elizabeth “Bethy” Runze just 5 minutes after they met, died Sunday after batting colon cancer for a little more than a year. Weinlick, of Woodbury, was 48.

“David and Bethy Weinlick have been a constant reminder for us of what true love really means, as well as the definition of strength perseverance,” a statement Tuesday from the Mall of America read. “We now grieve the loss of Dave after a brave battle with cancer.”

Longtime friend Steve Fletcher, a Minneapolis City Council member and the arranged marriage mastermind, described Weinlick as “an amazing husband and father.”

Fletcher said in a Facebook posting Monday that he had known Weinlick since they were teenagers as “the guy many of my friends and I could count on to lend enthusiasm to our creative ideas and schemes, whether they deserved enthusiasm or not.”

The first-term council member, whose ward includes downtown and many northeast Minneapolis neighborhoods, added that “Dave was the guy who insisted … that I needed to stop being the operative behind other people and put myself forward as a candidate. He’s more responsible than anyone else for me even considering running for office.”

David and Elizabeth “Bethy” Weinlick in August 2017.

The state DFL was among those who mourned the death of Weinlick, who was party affairs director until 2014 and Fourth Congressional District vice chairman.

“Weinlick was a dedicated DFLer with a colorful personality, empathetic heart, and encyclopedic knowledge of the party history and process,” a statement from the DFL read.

Weinlick’s unconventional idea to find a wife began with a joke years earlier. Tired of being asked when he was going to get married, he’d reply, “June 13, 1998.”

With the date nearing and no bride in sight, Fletcher suggested structuring the wedding like a convention. The 28-year-old groom-in-waiting turned to the arranged marriage process. He and a friend issued news releases, recorded a commercial and placed an ad in the Minnesota Daily.

Hundreds of women began applying. The mall hosted a bridal campaign mixer for the final 28 candidates, and David’s family and friends overwhelmingly chose Bethy Runze.

An hour later, they were married. Then it was on to the national talk show circuit with appearances on NBC’s “Today” show and “Oprah.” A few years later, “The Bachelor” asked the Weinlicks to be consultants for the new reality dating game show.

Last August, and four children later, Bethy and a terminally ill David Weinlick renewed their vows in a return engagement in the mall’s rotunda.

The song they danced to at their first wedding was played again: “What a Wonderful World.”

In the days leading up to their wedding ceremony reprise, Weinlick said coming up with his marriage scheme “wasn’t a completely crazy and ridiculous, cockamamie idea. I got the relationship I was looking for with someone who’s ready to roll with the ups and downs, for better or worse.”

Bethy Weinlick chimed in that “we’re still coming to terms with the fact that the whole life we had planned together isn’t going to happen. That is impossible to get your head around.”